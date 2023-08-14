Jude Bellingham reacts after seeing James Maddison play for Tottenham yesterday

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham was very impressed with James Maddison’s Tottenham Hotspur debut yesterday.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram after making his first competitive appearance for the club.

James Maddison was joined by three other debutants in a very different-looking Tottenham team.

Although the result was the same as the last time Spurs travelled to Brentford, the team and style of play looked very different.

Tottenham took the lead through Cristian Romero, who nodded in a fantastic free-kick from Maddison.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The England international appeared to be fouled just before half-time but managed to play the ball to Emerson Royal who scored a wonderful goal from outside the box.

Jude Bellingham appeared to be keeping a close eye on Maddison and Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.

He sent a message to his international teammate to congratulate him on his debut.

Bellingham sends Maddison message after Tottenham debut

Posting on Instagram, Maddison said: “Spurs debut in the @premierleague. More to come.”

Emerson Royal loved his performance and being set up for his first goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Bellingham simply called Maddison a ‘Maestro’ after picking up two assists yesterday.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Ange Postecoglou named James Maddison as part of his new leadership group after Harry Kane’s exit.

Hugo Lloris is still at the club but is expected to leave shortly despite the apparent lack of interest.

Son Heung-min is Tottenham’s new club captain, with Romero and Maddison his new vice-captains.

Both players were substituted leaving Maddison wearing the captain’s armband on his debut.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bellingham’s opinion of Maddison would be shared by many Tottenham fans after his debut yesterday.

Micah Richards was very impressed with the midfielder on his debut, while he already looked like a leader on the pitch.

Maddison will be tasked with replacing much of the creativity lost by selling Harry Kane.

Providing two assists in his first Spurs game is a great way to start his time at the club.