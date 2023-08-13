Clinton Morrison was very impressed with the leadership shown by new Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison.

Morrison was covering Tottenham’s match against Brentford for BBC 5 Live.

It was the first opportunity for fans to see Spurs in action under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

It’s not been an easy summer for the Australian coach, who has had to deal with the constant speculation surrounding Harry Kane.

The striker’s future has now been resolved, although not in the way that many at Tottenham would have liked to have seen.

Postecoglou has promised exciting football in North London this season and in the opening few minutes against Brentford that looked set to be achieved.

Cristian Romero powered a James Maddison free-kick into the back of the net before immediately being substituted.

Morrison was very impressed with Maddison as he appeared to take his role as Tottenham’s new vice-captain seriously.

However, one moment of frustration in the first half led to him picking up a booking and Spurs almost immediately going behind.

Morrison impressed with Tottenham star Maddison

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Morrison said: “James Maddison is one of the new vice captains of this Spurs side and he is definitely being vocal.

“You always say you have 11 captains on the pitch, but Maddison is taking his new role seriously and leading by example today.”

Morrison was the subject of plenty of jeers from the Brentford crowd before the home side’s second goal.

A late challenge from Davinson Sanchez resulted in the centre-back picking up a booking.

Maddison made his feelings clear to the referee about his decision and was shown a yellow card too.

The leadership shown by Maddison that impressed Morrison needs to be channelled correctly to benefit Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou has faith in him as a senior player, otherwise he wouldn’t have been immediately added to the leadership group.

Whether Maddison is pleased to have missed out on the opportunity to play alongside Harry Kane is another matter.

The 26-year-old will be one of those directly responsible for trying to replace his goals and assists.