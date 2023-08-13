Micah Richards seriously impressed with 26-year-old on his Tottenham debut today

Micah Richards was left seriously impressed with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison on his debut for the club today.

Tottenham travelled to Brentford for Ange Postecoglou’s first game in the dugout as Spurs boss.

Spurs got off to a flyer as Cristian Romero headed home from a brilliant free-kick by James Maddison in the 11th minute.

The 26-year-old delivered an inch-perfect cross from the left-hand side and Romero bravely beat the Brentford shot-stopper to the ball.

And it’s fair to say that Micah Richards was impressed with Maddison’s impact in the first-half.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Richards praises Maddison

Speaking on Sky Sports at half-time, Richards waxed lyrical about Maddison’s assist in the first-half.

“Maddison, this is why he was brought to Spurs because of these deliveries,” the pundit said. “Absolutely outstanding.

“It was very tight [offside] of course, Brentford looking at the line and thinking they should have stayed up a little bit more.

“But we’re talking inches, millimetres. Great header from Romero.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Maddison was at the centre of everything for Spurs today and it has to be said it was an impressive showing from him on his competitive debut.

Tottenham will have felt hard done by to concede a penalty in the 25th minute after Heung-Min Son was judged to have fouled Mathias Jensen in the box.

Bryan Mbeumo made no mistake from the spot and Yoane Wissa gave the Bees the lead just 10 minutes later.

Spurs continued to dominate possession and eventually found an equaliser just before half-time as Emerson Royal rifled a shot into the bottom corner from range.

Tottenham arguably deserved all three points on the balance of play, but struggled to carve out decent opportunities.

Nevertheless, there were plenty of positives to take for Postecoglou in what was a difficult away trip to kick off his Spurs tenure.