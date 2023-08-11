Report: Along with Harry Kane, another player is holding talks to leave Tottenham now

Harry Kane may not be the only Tottenham Hotspur player in talks to leave the club – Hugo Lloris could be on his way out very soon too.

Spurs news since the start of yesterday have been dominated by the Kane transfer saga. There’s nothing else as interesting at the moment, but right after the England skipper leaves, his club captain could walk out of the door as well.

That’s according to RMC Sport in France, who claim Lazio are very keen to sign Lloris.

Lazio are in talks to sign Hugo Lloris from Tottenham

Hugo Lloris has been an incredible servant for Tottenham over the last decade. The Frenchman has been a real leader and is respected by everyone at the club.

However, at 36 years of age, he no longer has a future at Spurs.

Lloris has been free to leave Tottenham for a few months now and it may finally happen soon. We told you yesterday that he was offered to Real Madrid following Thibaut Courtois’ injury.

Now, the report claims Serie A giants Lazio are in talks with the ‘exceptional‘ Lloris.

It has been reported that the Tottenham man is ‘getting closer’ to a move to Rome and is convinced by the project as Maurizio Sarri’s side will be in the Champions League this season.

Tottenham are said to be ready to let him go for free as well, which makes this a fairly straightforward deal to complete if all parties are on the same page.

TBR View:

Harry Kane’s imminent departure will overshadow Hugo Lloris if both players end up leaving together, but it cannot be understated how important the Frenchman has been for Tottenham over the years.

Lloris spent his best years in North London. He was among the best in the country in his prime, and even though the last couple of seasons haven’t quite gone to plan, he deserves immense respect.

Spurs have already brought in Guglielmo Vicario as Lloris’ successor. He has had a good pre-season, and he will be the number one at the club this term.

Lloris’ shoes are big ones to fill. It won’t be easy, but early signs suggest Vicario is a solid goalkeeper and he will do well at Spurs.