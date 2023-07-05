Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is unlikely to be on the move this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was speaking to the Born and Red YouTube channel as the transfer window rolls on.

Arsenal are going into this summer all guns blazing as they look to once again challenge Manchester City.

Kai Havertz has already arrived at The Emirates and the Gunners are set to break the bank to sign Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

All three players vastly improve the overall quality of Arsenal’s squad going into next season.

After challenging for the title for so long, Mikel Arteta will hope that trio provide Arsenal with that extra lift they need.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, they might not be done there and have been linked with a sensational move for Aurelien Tchouameni.

The ‘extraordinary’ midfielder would be a phenomenal signing and a real signal of intent.

However, Jacobs believes Tchouameni is unlikely to move to Arsenal or Liverpool this summer.

Regardless of whether a club offers to buy or loan the French international, he looks set to stay put.

Arsenal target Tchouameni unlikely to move

Asked about the 23-year-old, Jacobs said: “I think we can start with [Aurelien] Tchouameni, the feeling is there won’t be a departure from Real Madrid.

“We’re hearing lots of rumours, Arsenal have been vaguely linked but my understanding is that loan or purchase, or loan with a purchase option is not on the table at the moment.

“We do know that Liverpool have looked before in that particular area and at that kind of player, so we can certainly say there’s a historical interest there.”

For Arsenal to sign another midfielder, at least one of their current options needs to leave.

Granit Xhaka’s proposed move to Bayer Leverkusen finally looks like it might happen now Rice is on the verge of signing.

Thomas Partey has also been linked with a move away from the club and has reportedly told Arteta he wants to leave.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

If both players go, Arsenal will want another midfielder to fill the gap in the squad.

Unfortunately, it looks like a move to Arsenal is off the cards for Tchouameni.

Despite the project at The Emirates looking very exciting right now, Real Madrid have arguably the most exciting midfield in world football and convincing Tchouameni to leave might be next to impossible.