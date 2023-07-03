Arsenal are now willing to increase their bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

That’s according to the Spanish source Defensa Central which provides more details on the 23-year-old’s future.

Arsenal appear to be gearing up for one of the biggest transfer windows in their history.

Versatile playmaker Kai Havertz has already arrived from Chelsea for £65m.

It appears as though Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are both close to joining him at The Emirates as well.

Rice looks set to break the transfer record in the Premier League for a British player, with West Ham demanding £100m.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, they might not be done yet when it comes to making big money moves.

Arsenal are now willing to increase their bid to sign French international Aurelien Tchouameni.

The midfielder is one of the most exciting midfield talents in world football.

It appears as though Mikel Arteta is desperate to add further quality to his exciting young squad.

Arsenal want to increase bid for Tchouameni

The report from Defensa Central suggests Tchouameni has now become Arteta’s ‘priority objective’ in the transfer market.

Arsenal were initially willing to make a €80m [£68.7m] offer but may now increase that to €90m [£77.3m].

If a deal for Tchouameni did go through, it would take Arsenal’s spending to well over £200m this summer.

The 23-year-old has a growing reputation in the game, and Rio Ferdinand was very impressed when watching him during the World Cup.

Speaking about him after his performance in the semi-final against Morocco, Ferdinand said: “Listen Tchouaméni is a young kid, he’s going to make mistakes but he’s a superb talent, he produces moments out of nowhere, incredible player.”

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Given how much Arsenal have already spent, it seems unlikely that a bid for Tchouameni will be made any time soon.

However, it would be a huge statement of intent if they did try and pry him away from Real Madrid.

After the signing of Jude Bellingham, the Frenchman may feel his place in the team is at risk.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos can’t go on forever though, and Tchouameni looks set to be an important part of the Real Madrid team for the foreseeable future.