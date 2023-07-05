Arsenal are now set to sell Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen this week after sealing the deal to sign Declan Rice.

The Swiss international’s desire to leave the club has been a terribly kept secret over the last few months. Bayer Leverkusen wanted him even before the end of last season, but a deal still hasn’t materialised.

Now, finally, Xhaka is set to leave Arsenal, and German outlet Rheinische Post have shared the latest on the situation.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

Arsenal will sell Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen this week

Arsenal reached a full agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice last night, with Fabrizio Romano even delivering his trademark ‘here we go‘ to raise the excitement level among Gunners fans.

Romano then claimed that Jurrien Timber’s arrival and Xhaka’s exit is next on Edu’s agent.

The report from the German outlet backs that claim and has revealed, as translated by SportWitness, that Xhaka’s move to Leverkusen will be ‘‘officially confirmed later this week’.’

It has been reported that the Bundesliga side will pay Arsenal a fee of £21.5 million, which will make him Leverkusen’s third-most-expensive signing in their history after Kerem Demirbay and Patrik Schick.

The report further claims that a deal should be completed this week and Xhaka could even take part in pre-season training under Xabi Alonso on Monday as a new Bayer Leverkusen player.

That would bring an end to Xhaka’s seven-year stay at Arsenal.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Almost everyone knew Granit Xhaka would be leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.

The Swiss international even scored a brace in what could now be his final game as a Gunner, and he received a fantastic farewell from the Emirates faithful.

Edu deserves an immense amount of praise for this deal. Leverkusen initially only wanted to pay £13 million for Xhaka, but they’ll now be paying £21.5 million, which is an incredible fee for a 30-year-old.

Xhaka, branded as ‘phenomenal’ by Mikel Arteta in March (Mirror), had his ups and downs in an Arsenal shirt, but he can leave the club with his head held high and with all the love and support of the fans.