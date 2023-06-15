Newcastle reportedly in talks over £77m-rated midfielder who’s truly ‘complete’

On Wednesday evening, some very exciting reports involving Newcastle United began doing the rounds.

According to the likes of The Telegraph and Sky Sports, the Magpies are in talks over Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

The Telegraph reported that Newcastle are ‘pushing hard to complete’ a deal worth around £50million.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sky Sports said the Magpies are ‘hopeful of sealing the deal’.

Eddie Howe is said to be a big fan of Barella, and that comes as no surprise, as he’s an outstanding player.

The 26-year-old is the key cog in the Inter midfield over a trophy-laden spell for the Italian giants.

Barella has helped the Nerazzurri win the one Serie A title, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups this decade.

He also steered his side to the Champions League final this season against Manchester City.

And two years ago, Barella helped Italy triumph at the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament, beating England in the final.

‘He is a champion’

Pretty much everyone knows how good Barella is, and he has received some rave reviews.

Ahead of Euro 2020, former Azzurri ace Nicola Berti said the Newcastle target was one of the very best in Europe.

“Barella is one of the top three midfielders in Europe and he is worth €90million (£77million),” Berti told Tuttosport, via FootballTransfers.

“Surely, he is the best midfielder in Italy, even if there is not the same competition there was when I was a footballer.

“There are more foreign players in Serie A, but if he is the best midfielder in Italy, then he must be one of the best in Europe and for me he is among the top three.

“He is irreplaceable for Inter, he is one of those players who always gives something more.

“Barella being an Inter fan makes him even cooler.

“I like to see how he plays and I believe he still has room for improvement.

“He scored a great goal against Juventus in Serie A. These kind of goals make fans go crazy.

“He is a complete midfielder, he runs, scores and delivers assists. Inter always score when he puts a cross in.

“Believe me, it’s not because of good luck. He is a champion, and he always knows what to do.”

Photo by GES-Sportfoto/Getty Images

Newcastle landing him for £50million would be a great bit of business, and a massive statement of intent.

The Magpies have done well to go from relegation all-but certainties in 2021-22 to top-four last term.

It’ll be interesting to see how they fare next season, and with transfer stories such as this, the Toon Army really can dream.