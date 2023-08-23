Journalist shares what Liverpool have now told him about Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool have got plenty of midfield targets in mind right now including Manchester City player Kalvin Phillips.

Journalist Dean Jones has shared what he’s heard from the club on the Ranks FC Podcast about their interest in the England international.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would not have expected this summer to play out the way it has.

He’ll be glad that Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have arrived at the club and Wataru Endo has now joined them.

But having lost six senior midfielders, Liverpool still look a little light when it comes to experienced central players.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic all look ready to step up, while Tyler Morton has now returned from injury and is back in training.

However, another midfield target Liverpool have been considering is Kalvin Phillips.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The £45m Man City player has hardly featured under Pep Guardiola since his move from Leeds.

A switch to Anfield this summer could offer him the opportunity to play more football this season.

Jones shares Liverpool stance on midfield star Phillips

Speaking about the current considerations being made by Liverpool, Jones said: “Let’s see what they can do. As I say, the message out of the club is not to expect anything.

“I feel like they said that before and they’ve been working in the dark and then they’ve just revealed one.

“They’ve been linked with Kalvin Phillips again, I haven’t heard any progress on that front on it actually happening so I’m not convinced.

“But, let’s see if they can find someone who’s the right pricing, the right terms and conditions are there for something to happen.”

Photo by Jan Kruger – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with so many players this summer that it does feel like a lottery when trying to predict who might arrive before the transfer window closes.

Ryan Gravenberch could be allowed to leave Bayern Munich while Joao Palhinha has been a target all summer.

Liverpool’s midfield already looks very different compared to last season but it doesn’t sound like Kalvin Phillips will be joining those ranks this summer.

Anything can happen in the final days of the transfer window though and Phillips’s England prospects won’t be helped if he spends another season warming the bench.