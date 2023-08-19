Liverpool have signed Wataru Endo this week, but there’s still a feeling that they may be in the market for another holding midfielder.

The Reds have cash to splash. They bid £111m for Moises Caicedo last week, and with Endo coming in for £15m, there’s plenty in the kitty leftover to spend on other players.

One player who has been consistently linked is Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

The Fulham midfielder has been strongly linked with the Reds, but, as of yet, there has been nothing concrete as the Whites have stood firm in their huge asking price.

However, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, you can’t rule out the idea of Liverpool ultimately going for Palhinha, claiming that he’s definitely a player they have looked at in the past and a footballer they do admire.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Palhinha an option

Jones shared what he knows about the 28-year-old.

“I’m not going to rule out that they’re going to go for Palhinha, because I know that they definitely looked at him in the past and they do like him, but yeah, you can’t land Palhinha for even £50m, but they still have money to spend, they had £111m to spend on Caicedo and they’ve just done £20m on Endo, they have £80m to spend on Palhinha. If they want to spend £80m on Palhinha we’ll have to just take it because I’m sure the player would be into it, but I don’t see it,” Jones said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Perfect

In our view, this would be the most obvious solution to Liverpool’s ongoing midfield problems.

A true defensive midfielder who can shore things up in the centre of the park, Palhinha could be just what the doctor ordered at Anfield.

He’s a tough tackler, a hard runner and to top it all off, he’s proven at Premier League level.

As Jones says, at £80m this would be an incredibly expensive deal, but as Liverpool’s Caicedo bid showed last week, the money is there.