Journalist says ‘perfect’ midfielder is open to late Liverpool move

Liverpool could still do with more midfield reinforcements in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and – more recently – Wataru Endo this summer.

However, Liverpool have also lost numerous midfielders in the past few months, so there’s scope for yet more arrivals.

Ben Jacobs has now told Reds fans to keep an eye out on potential late developments involving Ryan Gravenberch.

The Bayern Munich prodigy has been linked with a move to Liverpool for much of the summer.

However, Gravenberch’s club hasn’t been willing to negotiate with any interested suitors thus far.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time since his move, and is yet to feature competitively this term.

‘A more versatile midfielder’

Jacobs, writing on CaughtOffside, says Gravenberch is “open” to a move to Anfield.

And with the closure of the window on the horizon, he reckons there could yet be some developments.

“Liverpool do still want another midfielder,” he began.

“But not necessarily a No.6 unless the right opportunity presents itself.

“That’s partly because Stefan Bajcetic is back in the squad.

“Keep an eye on long-standing target Ryan Gravenberch, though, who is a more versatile midfielder.

“Bayern’s position all summer has been that they don’t want to sell.

“But the player is open to Liverpool having endured a tough first season in Germany.

“Let’s see if Bayern’s position changes in the final few days of the window.”

Our view

Gravenberch certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool. He’s talented, young and has a high ceiling.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano previously said the Reds see the £25million-rated ace as a “perfect” signing for them.

It’s quite sad to see Gravenberch struggling for game time at Bayern. He could do with a change of scenery.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully the Bundesliga champions will relent, enabling Liverpool to swoop.