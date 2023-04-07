Journalist shares Victor Osimhen update amid Arsenal and Man United links











Reported Arsenal and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment, and it looks like he will be on the move this summer.

The Nigerian has been incredible for Napoli this season. He has scored 25 goals and provided five assists in all competitions, and he’s the biggest reason why the Partenopei are on the verge of winning the Serie A.

When the summer transfer window opens, Osimhen will be a wanted man, and Arsenal and Manchester United have both been heavily linked with his signature.

Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato revealed about a month ago that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Osimhen from Napoli this summer. The journalist further claimed that Chelsea and Manchester United are both in the race to get him too.

Osimhen’s age, quality and potential make him one of the most valuable players in the world, and we’re sure Aurelio De Laurentiis will be a nightmare to negotiate with for clubs who want to sign him.

Rumours have been flying around that Osimhen will cost £150 million this summer, but The Express claimed recently that a £110 million bid should get a deal done.

Ben Jacobs revealed this week that Osimhen has ‘one eye‘ on signing for Manchester United this summer, and the same journalist has claimed now that the Red Devils should be confident of getting this deal done, which is a shame for Arsenal.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think Osimhen has been eyeing the Premier League for quite some time. So, the fact the player is looking and considering his next move will give suitors hope that he won’t stay at Napoli for another season.

“Then it just becomes about who’s prepared to pay big money. Man Utd can be quite confident because Osimhen almost joined the Red Devils before he moved to Napoli.

“He had a real desire to represent the football club but was concerned about the game time, and rightly so because he was very young and hadn’t broken onto the scene.”



TBR View:

Manchester United definitely need a new striker this summer.

The Red Devils still haven’t properly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, and their over-reliance on Marcus Rashford will cost them if they don’t bring in a prolific forward.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard up top, while Gabriel Martinelli can also play there. Folarin Balogun will also come back in the summer after his incredible loan spell in France.

That may well be why the Red Devils are likelier than Arsenal to sign Osimhen this summer.



