Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has suggested that Arsenal are the favourites among Premier League clubs to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Gunners lost Gabriel Jesus due to a serious knee injury back in December and the Brazilian hasn’t played a game since. Eddie Nketiah stepped in and fared really well, while January signing Leandro Trossard has performed brilliantly too.

It doesn’t look like Arsenal need another striker in January, but Osimhen, who has been extraordinary this season, has now been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Osimhen is in a league of his own in Italy this season.

The Nigerian, who plays for Serie A leaders Napoli, has scored 21 goals in all competitions so far – one more than Tottenham and England superstar Harry Kane.

He’s one of the biggest reasons why the Partenopei are where they are in the league table, and it’s no surprise at all that he has been linked with big moves away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Venerato claims PSG are interested in signing Osimhen and they have a great relationship with Napoli. However, the journalist also says that clubs in the Premier League remain in the race and has named Arsenal as the favourites to sign him ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

He said on Domenica Sportiva, as translated by SportWitness: “For now, the big clubs only speak with the entourage of the striker.

“Paris Saint-Germain boast dated relationships with De Laurentiis. After the deals for Ezequiel Lavezzi, Edinson Cavani and Fabian Ruiz, it could be Osimhen’s turn, protege of Campos and Galtier (at Lille).

“The Premier League remains – Arsenal favourite, Manchester United-Chelsea duel. High bar for the price tag. The far-sighted De Laurentiis is asking for €150m (£133m) for his star player.”

TBR View:

Osimhen is a phenomenal player and has the potential to become the best striker in the world in a few years’ time.

He would be an incredible signing for most clubs in the world, but we just can’t see Arsenal trying to get him, especially at a price that is almost twice as much as what their record transfer fee currently stands at.

Mikel Arteta has Jesus, Nketiah and Trossard at his disposal, while Gabriel Martinelli can also play there. To add that, young Folarin Balogun, who has scored more Ligue 1 goals this season than Lionel Messi and Neymar, will also be coming back in the summer.

As incredible as Osimhen would be, Arsenal don’t really need him, and we can’t see this move happening.

