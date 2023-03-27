Napoli could drop £150m Victor Osimhen asking price with Arsenal keen











Arsenal are believed to be among the teams chasing Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian forward has been in sensational form for the Italian side. Napoli are hurtling towards winning the Serie A title, while the Champions League very much remains a possibility for them as well.

Osimhen has been key, firing in 25 goals so far in just 29 appearances.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on signing the speedy forward. Reports just a few weeks back even suggested that the Gunners were leading the race to sign Osimhen.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Pricey

Of course, Napoli are not going to be selling Osimhen on the cheap. Fees of more than £100m are being mentioned with some even suggesting Napoli could ask for as much as £150m for their star man.

However, The Express has reported today that while £150m is the price-tag Napoli have put on Osimhen, the reality is that Osimhen will likely be allowed to go for closer to £110m.

That would mean a £40m drop off in what the likes of Arsenal might currently be expecting to part ways with.

With so much interest set to come in for Osimhen, the idea of £40m being knocked off the asking price could well be a huge difference maker.

TBR’s View: Osimhen at Arsenal would be quite something

If Arsenal manage to make a few big signings this summer to add to what they’ve already got, then they could well be set for success for years.

If one of those signings is Victor Osimhen, then that is quite the signing for the Gunners. Lauded as a ‘phenomenal‘ forward, there is little wonder why so many clubs want to sign Osimhen.

The idea of Osimhen being fed chances by the likes of Saka, Odegaard, and Martinelli is a scary thought for the rest of Europe. Arsenal fans, then, would love this one to happen.