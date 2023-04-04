Journalist makes Victor Osimhen claim amid Arsenal and Man United links











Victor Osimhen will be a wanted man this summer, and Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign him.

The Nigerian is having a phenomenal season in Napoli. He has scored 25 goals and provided five assists in all competitions so far, and his partnership with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia up top has put the Partenopei on the verge of winning their first Scudetto in over three decades.

Osimhen is undoubtedly their best player, but he’s on the radar of numerous top clubs in Europe.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen has one eye on joining Manchester United

Less than a month ago, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato revealed that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Victor Osimhen, while Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the race to get him.

The Nigerian, still only 24, is attracting interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain too, but he has openly admitted his dream of playing in the Premier League, and that was viewed as good news for Arsenal.

However, if Ben Jacobs is to be believed, it’s Manchester United who are more likely to sign Osimhen this summer.

The journalist told TeamTalk: “Manchester United are still very much looking for that traditional number nine and everybody is getting excited about whether it’s going to be Kane or Osimhen, but both are incredibly difficult to pull off.

“Napoli won’t want to sell Osimhen, but he’s been there long enough now that a deal could well be possible.

“Osimhen dreams of the Premier League. And I think Manchester United is more likely than Chelsea at this point because Osimhen’s always had one eye on Manchester United. He actually nearly joined them before moving to Napoli, but didn’t because he wasn’t convinced he’d get the game time.”

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

TBR View:

Osimhen will be a star wherever he ends up.

The 24-year-old, branded as a ‘frightening‘ striker by Nigeria legend Joseph Yobo, has all the characteristics you’d want from a striker. He’s strong with his back to goal, good in the air and can run in behind the last line too.

He really is a fantastic player, and if he carries on playing as he has done, he will become one of the best strikers in world football in the coming years.

Arsenal don’t really need a new striker, but if they can beat Manchester United to Osimhen’s signature, we’re sure every fan will love Edu much more than they already do.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Show all