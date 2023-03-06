Journalist shares update on Declan Rice amid Arsenal and Manchester United interest











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Manchester United admire Declan Rice, but Arsenal believe they are leading the race to sign him.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for Rice ahead of the summer with West Ham seemingly resigned to losing their star man.

The Gunners have bolstered their options in the middle of the park by bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea, but they will need further additions in the position at the end of the season.

Pete O’Rourke recently claimed that Arsenal will go all out for Rice this summer. But Arteta’s men will face competition for the 24-year-old’s signature, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea both interested.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal leading the race to sign Rice

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs provided an update on Rice’s future at West Ham and claimed that Arsenal believe they are the frontrunners to land him at the moment.

“West Ham are resigned to losing Declan Rice, so there will be a summer sale because Rice wants either Champions League football or a club that he knows over time he can get Champions League football with,” the journalist said.

“And there are those outside of Chelsea and Arsenal that admire Declan Rice, Manchester United and Newcastle United, but I think Arsenal feel like they are the frontrunners and Chelsea are going to be very seriously in the race as well because Rice has always been a long-standing priority.”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Rice has been described as a ‘world-class player due to his displays for the Hammers over the past few seasons.

West Ham will face a big decision over the England star at the end of the season, with his contract set to run until 2024.

Gary Neville has said that he believes the midfielder should not be worth any more than £60 million, but it would be a massive surprise if West Ham allowed him to leave for that kind of fee.

Rice would undoubtedly be a brilliant addition to the Arsenal midfield and while they will face stern competition for him over the summer, the north Londoners will be an attractive opportunity for the Hammers star.

Show all