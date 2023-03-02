Gary Neville thinks Arsenal target Declan Rice now needs to leave











Gary Neville has told Sky Sports News (broadcast on 2/3; 16:12) that Declan Rice does now need to leave West Ham, but does not think that the Arsenal target should be worth more than £60 million.

From the outside, it is appearing increasingly likely that Rice will leave the London Stadium this summer. After some amazing years, West Ham have taken a couple of steps backwards this season. They are on the periphery of the relegation battle.

Even though they will surely be fine, you would imagine that Rice may feel that he is ready to take that next step. And certainly, interest in his signature is building. The Times reports that Arsenal believe that they will sign the England international, while Chelsea are also keen.

Neville backs Rice for summer move

The Times’ report noted that Rice is valued at around £80 million. And that is seemingly more than what Neville believes he is worth.

The pundit suggested that he is in danger of regressing should he stay at the London Stadium. Interestingly, he added that he would not pay the amounts being discussed for the 24-year-old.

“I personally feel at this moment in time that Declan does need to go work under a different set-up, he needs to drive forward in his career, he needs to go play at a different club,” he told Sky Sports News.

“That’s nothing against West Ham. David Moyes has done a brilliant job with Declan Rice. But for me, I wouldn’t be spending £110, £120 million on Declan Rice if I was Manchester United this summer.

“I would spend £50, £60 million on Declan Rice, but I wouldn’t spend £100, £120 million, which is being reported because I feel that, in that position, I still feel like he’s got a lot of growth.”

West Ham fans would be absolutely livid if Rice left for £60 million. He is their best player. And, despite what Neville suggests, he is one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League.

Certainly, it would be an amazing piece of business if Arsenal could sign Rice for £60 million. His ceiling looks to be so high. And there is room to improve further.

You can understand Neville being baffled at the mention of £120 million. But it does appear that most of the reports emerging at the moment are mentioning fees of around £80 million.

That seems like the kind of price that all parties could be happy with. West Ham are not in the strongest position after the year they have had. But they have every right to demand a huge sum.

And if he does leave for £80 million, he would definitely have the ability to justify that fee.