Arsenal will go 'all in' to sign 'unbelievable' player this summer - journalist











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer, and journalist Pete O’Rourke has shared the latest on the situation.

Mikel Arteta’s side are flying in the Premier League at the moment. They are now five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, and some think they’re the favourites to win the title now.

Irrespective of what happens in the league, Arsenal will go big on a new midfielder in the summer, and Rice is their top target.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal will go ‘all in’ to sign Declan Rice this summer

Arsenal currently have Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and January signing Jorginho in central midfield.

All three players are good enough to start against any side in the country, but Arsenal need at least one more player in that position. Rice could be the man.

O’Rourke has claimed that Edu and Mikel Arteta’s side are ready to go ‘all in’ to sign Rice this summer, but if West Ham go crazy with their demands, the Gunners could well be priced out of a transfer.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I think definitely Arsenal will be going all in for him.

“It all depends on the valuation that West Ham place on Declan Rice’s head. Obviously, Arsenal would love to sign Rice, but there’s a number of clubs who’d love to sign Rice in the summer.

“But West Ham are pretty steadfast in their desire to get top dollar for him. So, if it gets out of hand, maybe Arsenal might find themselves priced out of it.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TBR View:

Rice is West Ham’s best player – we don’t think there’s any debate there.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Englishman has been absolutely incredible for them over the last few years, and the Hammers will surely demand a fortune to let him go this summer.

However, the factor that could play into Arsenal’s hands is that Rice will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season. That puts the pressure on West Ham to let him go or risk losing him for nothing 12 months later.

Arsenal will surely try to use that to their advantage, but whether they can get a deal agreed with West Ham remains to be seen.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Show all