Journalist shares the real reason why Levy is blocking Kane’s move from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is in the USA right now, but that isn’t stopping him from causing Bayern Munich all sorts of problems in the Harry Kane deal.

Just when it looked like everything was done and Kane was going to fly out to Germany to complete his move, news emerged that Spurs have revoked his permission to leave the country.

Miguel Delaney has explained on X/Twitter why there’s an issue now.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Daniel Levy wants more money from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane

Tottenham and Bayern had already reached an agreement for Harry Kane, but it looks like Daniel Levy wants to change the terms of the deal now.

Fabrizio Romano claimed this morning that Levy had accepted a package of €100 million (£86.5m) fixed fee plus add-ons up to €20 million (17.3m).

That takes the total up to £103.8 million, which is an outrageous return for a player who has entered the final year of his contract and is 30 years old.

However, Levy thinks that’s not quite enough. The Spurs chairman now wants the total package to be over £110 million – which would surpass the deal Liverpool have agreed with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

Delaney tweeted: “Kane deal is not 100% agreed as negotiations over the exact figures are ongoing.

“Levy wants over £110m all-in.”

TBR View:

Daniel Levy holds all the cards here and he sees how desperate Bayern Munich are to sign Kane. So, can you really blame him for doing what he’s doing?

Bayern definitely won’t be happy now. The last thing they need after weeks of negotiations is a change in the terms of the agreement just over a day after they struck the deal.

However, if they want to sign Kane, they have to convince Levy, and it’s getting more and more difficult by the minute.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next, but we’re sure there’s more drama coming our way in the next few hours.