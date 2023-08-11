‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano has just shared the tweet Spurs fans have dreaded for years

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich looks like it is indeed a done deal.

The England captain has been locked in negotiations with the German club for quite some time now, and after a bid was accepted on Thursday, this one has accelerated quickly.

We’ve been waiting on official confirmation about this move over the past 24 hours, and it looks as though we may not be far away from getting that.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has just given this move his patented ‘here we go’ on Twitter, and it looks as though it may just be a matter of time before Kane officially becomes a Bayern player.

This is a truly historic day in Tottenham’s history.

Spurs are losing their greatest player of all-time, and now they’re under massive pressure to go out and replace him adequately.

How do you replace the irreplaceable? Well, £100m helps, but there’s still nobody on the market at that price who is quite as good as Kane.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Factor in that Spurs have just become a much less desireable destination, and their task begins to look even tougher.

Playing with Kane was a huge pull for any new signings at Spurs. James Maddison spoke glowingly about the player after joining the club, but now, that allure has gone.

No Champions League football, no star striker and a manager who has never taken charge of a game in a top five European League, why would any of these top Kane replacements want to join Spurs right now?

As for Kane, this is a huge chance for him to go and win trophies and cement his legacy as one of the best strikers of his generation.

It felt like Kane leaving Spurs was an inevitable conclusion this summer, but now that it’s finally happening, we can’t quite believe it.

Tottenham Hotspur may never be the same again.