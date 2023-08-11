Tottenham have just done a U-turn as new drama unfolds in Harry Kane transfer saga

There’s yet another twist in the Harry Kane transfer saga, as Tottenham Hotspur have apparently just ‘revoked’ the permission they had given the striker to fly to Bayern Munich.

This has got to be the craziest 24 hours Spurs fans have been in for years. Supporters have gone through all sorts of emotions over the last day, but if Florian Plettenberg’s latest tweet is to be believed, there’s more drama set to unfold.

Tottenham revoke Harry Kane’s permission to fly to Bayern Munich

It really did look like a deal was done between Tottenham and Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, but Sky Sports Germany’s Plettenberg has just dropped a bomb this morning.

After it was reported by many that Spurs had given Kane permission to fly to Germany, the North Londoners seem to have changed their mind.

New reports coming out this morning, first from Plettenberg, have claimed that Tottenham have ‘revoked’ the permission they gave Kane to travel.

He is now said to be waiting in his car for further instructions, and there could yet be a chance that he could end up staying.

Plettenberg tweeted this morning: “@HKane is now on his way to the airport in London, as he already had the flight for his flight to Munich. FC Bayern is waiting for him.

“But now Tottenham currently hindering the move and have revoked Kane’s permission to fly. Kane is waiting right now every second in the car for permission to fly to Munich for a medical check.”

TBR View:

What on earth is Daniel Levy doing?!

There are more twists and turns in this transfer saga than there was in the whole of Tottenham’s season last time out, and this is just not ideal for anybody.

If Levy tries to change the terms of the deal now and it collapses, we’re sure Kane will not be happy. Bayern will definitely be furious.

Nobody knows what will happen next, but it looks like there will be plenty more drama in the coming hours.