Arsenal have been heavily linked with a big-money move to sign Declan Rice this summer, but another one of Mikel Arteta’s midfield targets is apparently available for half the price – Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

It is no secret at this point that the Gunners’ priority this summer is to strengthen their midfield. West Ham star Rice is their top target, while Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has also been linked.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in Lavia too, and Miguel Delaney has claimed in his newsletter this week that the Belgian will be available for half as much as what Rice would cost Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal target Romeo Lavia is going under the radar

Declan Rice is exactly the kind of player Arsenal need to sign this summer.

The Englishman is good on the ball, brilliant off it and is a real leader. He knows the Premier League really well too and the fact that he is still only 24 means he will only get better in the coming years.

Rice alone will not be enough for Arsenal, especially if Granit Xhaka leaves the club this summer.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are the two other midfielders linked with a move to Arsenal, and Delaney says the latter will cost half as much as Rice and will only demand a third of the West Ham star’s wages.

The journalist wrote: “Declan Rice has been billed here as perhaps the transfer saga of the summer but there’s another midfielder who could attract much more interest, as much because he’s half the price and a third of the wages.

“That is Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. It is one to watch.”

Lavia is almost certain to leave Southampton this summer after the Saints got relegated from the Premier League.

TBR View:

Romeo Lavia would be an excellent signing for Arsenal this summer.

The Belgian, branded as ‘incredible‘ by the great Pep Guardiola, has had an amazing season in the Premier League, and he was the shining light in what was an otherwise disastrous campaign for Southampton.

His name isn’t doing the rounds on the rumour mill just yet – at least not as much as Rice – but we’re sure a number of clubs will consider signing him this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly interested and it will be interesting to see if they will make a move for Lavia before the start of next season.

