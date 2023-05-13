'Incredible' 19-year-old Liverpool midfield target has just been relegated











Liverpool have been linked with Romeo Lavia in recent weeks.

Back in March, FootballTransfers reported that the Reds have been eyeing the Southampton prodigy.

Liverpool are in desperate need of bolstering their midfield ranks in the summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

And Lavia is likely to be on the radar of a lot of clubs now. Not least because his club has just suffered relegation.

Southampton’s fate was sealed on Saturday when they lost 2-0 to Fulham at St Mary’s.

The club is likely to sell off its main assets over the summer to prepare for life in the Championship.

Lavia, one of their top players, is very unlikely to stick around, having proven himself at the highest level.

‘Really impressed’

Lavia would certainly be a good shout for Liverpool as they look to build a new midfield for the present and future.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and has established himself as one of their top players.

Lavia is known for his ability to win the ball back in midfield, his driving runs and his outstanding passing range.

There have also been comparisons between the 19-year-old Belgian and Etihad legend Yaya Toure.

City reportedly have a £40million buy-back clause and a 20% future sale agreement inserted into Lavia’s contract.

However, they cannot activate the buy-back condition until 2024 .

This means the likes of Liverpool are free to pursue Lavia to see if they can strike an agreement.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola lauded Lavia’s progress with the Saints.

“Really impressed with what Romeo is doing, we had and have an incredible opinion about him,” he said.

“We thought to keep him but we thought maybe he doesn’t get enough minutes like he’ll get in Southampton.”