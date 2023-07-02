Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane hasn’t yet pushed to leave the club this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich.

That’s according to journalist Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will want to spend this summer concentrating on incomings.

He’s set to play a very different style to Antonio Conte and will need to make the necessary adjustments to his squad.

However, he’s also now got to deal with the speculation surrounding his key player.

Harry Kane only has one year left on his current contract and clubs across Europe are taking note.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Bayern Munich made a bid for Kane this week, but unsurprisingly it was immediately rejected.

Bridge believes Kane hasn’t yet pushed to leave Tottenham which will be a big boost to the club.

However, the 29-year-old may have already agreed personal terms with the German giants.

Speaking about the record goalscorer’s future, Bridge said: “This could rumble on a little bit now. Just my opinion, I would be surprised if he ends up at Bayern this summer.

“But, of course, it would have to be him pushing it. As it stands, he hasn’t pushed it yet. We’ve not actually heard from him on this.”

The ‘exceptional’ forward is likely to be the player Postecoglou builds his team around this summer.

Signing James Maddison from Leicester City should be a sign that the club are heading in the right direction after a tricky end to last season.

Kane’s contract situation shouldn’t have been allowed to reach this point, as allowing him to leave on a free transfer would be a disaster.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

If Daniel Levy can convince him to stay this summer, he then has another 12 months to try to persuade Kane to put pen to paper.

As is often the situation in high-profile transfers, there have also been suggestions that Kane has pushed to leave Tottenham.

It feels unlikely that this is the case given his love for the club and respect for Spurs.

However, if the club get off to a poor start under Postecoglou, it will take a herculean effort to get Kane to sign a new contract.