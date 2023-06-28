‘Exceptional’ Tottenham player is now actively pushing to leave this summer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly pushing for a move away from the club this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Kane’s representatives have stepped up talks with Bayern Munich over a possible switch to Germany.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the transfer window as he enters the final year of his deal at Tottenham.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have already expressed an interest in the 29-year-old, but both clubs have cooled their interest in recent weeks.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

But The Athletic reported yesterday that Bayern have launched a £60 million bid to sign the England captain this summer.

The offer is expected to be swiftly rejected by Spurs, but the Bundesliga champions are optimistic they can get a deal done for Kane.

Now, a report has suggested that Kane is actively pushing for a move away from Spurs over the coming weeks.

Kane pushing for move

90 Min reports that Kane’s camp are ‘agitating’ for a move away from Spurs this summer. It’s noted that both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are closely monitoring Bayern’s attempts to land the striker.

Indeed, Kane’s representatives have even stepped up talks with Bayern over the past month and the German champions believe they can sign him this summer.

Kane is ‘actively pushing’ for movement on his future, which has caught the attention of Madrid and PSG.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Spurs face a difficult decision to make over the coming weeks if Kane does indeed push for a move away this summer.

Of course, he was keen on making the switch to Manchester City back in 2021 but the club blocked an exit.

Kane seems to hold more power this time around given the fact that he has just 12 months left on his current deal.

While it would be a massive blow for Ange Postecoglou to lose his star player at the beginning of his tenure, it would make little sense to keep Kane at the club against his will.

Nevertheless, if any club are to prise Kane away from Tottenham, you get the feeling they will have to do far better than Bayern’s opening offer.