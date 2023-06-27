What Daniel Levy will now do after Bayern Munich make bid for Harry Kane

Journalist Charlie Eccleshare has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will reject Bayern Munich’s offer for Harry Kane.

The Athletic broke the news today that Bayern have submitted a bid worth around €70million plus add-ons for the Spurs star.

Kane has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid already this summer, but both clubs have seemingly cooled their interest in the 29-year-old.

The England captain has been a long-standing target for Bayern, but it seemed unlikely that they would move for him this summer.

Yet, the Bundesliga champions have made an opening offer and it seems that it will be rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs reject Bayern’s bid for Kane

Eccleshare took to Twitter shortly after David Ornstein broke the news of Bayern’s bid and claimed that it will be rejected.

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold has also echoed Eccleshare’s claim and suggested that Spurs have insisted they would ‘immediately’ reject any bid for Kane.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kane’s future looks set to dominate the headlines once again this summer as he heads into the final year of his deal.

Of course, both United and Madrid have cooled their interest in the Spurs star, but it seems that Bayern are ready to step up their attempts to land him.

It remains unclear whether or not Daniel Levy would consider selling Kane to an overseas club if the price is right. But Bayern’s opening bid certainly falls short of the mark for Tottenham.