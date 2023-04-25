22-year-old is shock name on Tottenham player committee - journalist











Oliver Skipp is one of those involved in the player committee at Tottenham Hotspur, alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

That is according to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, who admitted on his YouTube channel that he was surprised when he told that the midfielder is involved on the committee.

Daniel Levy made reference to the player committee in Tottenham’s statement which confirmed that Cristian Stellini will leave the club after being put in temporary charge.

Skipp involved in Tottenham player committee

Of course, the players are under the microscope after the performance they served up at Newcastle on Sunday. It was a shambolic showing that Stellini can only take a portion of the blame for.

It is now down to the players to ensure that the season ends in the best possible form. And the player committee will have an important role to play.

It is no surprise to hear that Kane and Lloris are involved. Meanwhile, Gold suggested that Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were on the committee, too. But he added that there was a name which caught him off-guard.

“From what I understand, the player committee, it’s very similar to the leadership group you’ve probably heard me speak about. So from what I understand, it contains Kane, Lloris, Dier and Hojbjerg as the senior figures. And this is a bit of a curveball one, and it surprised me when I found out just before doing this video, I’m pretty sure that Oliver Skipp is also actually involved,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Obviously, he’s only 22 years old. So out of all the names you probably wouldn’t expect. But from what I understand, I think he is part of that.”

Few probably appreciate Tottenham chance quite like midfielder

It is a statement to hear that Skipp is on the committee. His playing style does make it easy to see how he could be considered as something of a leader. He was one of the only players to receive anything like any credit after what happened on Sunday.

But Lloris is not the only World Cup winner in the Spurs squad. Ivan Perisic meanwhile, has achieved almost everything in the game. And, as Gold notes, there are several older players who have been around the team for some time.

Mind you, you do get the feeling that few players appreciate the opportunity to play for Tottenham quite like Skipp does.