Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou keeps telling midfielder Yves Bissouma how important he is behind the scenes.

A report from Football London has shared more information about life at Tottenham under their new manager.

Ange Postecoglou would have been relatively pleased with yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Although the nature of Brentford’s two goals were slightly disappointing, Spurs looked very good for much of the game.

James Maddison made an immediate impact, providing assists for both Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal.

Micky Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie looked sharp in defence against a rapid Brentford attack.

However, one player who is going to be so important to Postecoglou’s system is Yves Bissouma.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Although he joined for £25m from Brighton last summer, Antonio Conte couldn’t get the best out of the Mali international.

The 26-year-old may end up being like another new signing at Spurs this season if Postecoglou can get the best out of him.

Postecoglou keeps telling Bissouma how important he is

In the report from Football London, it states that, ‘Postecoglou has been stoking Bissouma up behind the scenes, telling him how important he is to his team.’

Postecoglou is also keen for Bissouma to become an example to his teammates and wants him to become more of a leader.

He was the standout player for pundit Alan Smith against Brentford and ran the show in midfield.

Postecoglou himself admitted he was amazed by the 26-year-old’s performance yesterday.

Gaps are emerging within Tottenham’s leadership group this summer that need to be filled.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Harry Kane has moved to Bayern Munich, Hugo Lloris is on his way out and Eric Dier wasn’t in the matchday squad yesterday.

Postecoglou might want Bissouma to form an important part of that group this season.

He’s already mentoring some of Tottenham’s youngsters in training.

Bissouma will want to continue setting that example both on and off the pitch this year.