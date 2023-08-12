Oliver Skipp is seen as one of the brightest young talents at Tottenham Hotspur, but it’s hard to really see him getting regular starts this season.

With Ange Postecoglou preferring to play a really expansive 4-3-3, there’s only room for one holding midfielder in this team, and with Yves Bissouma reportedly being one of Postecoglou’s early favourites, it looks like he could be in line to start most weeks.

Skipp needs regular minutes this season, and according to Mike McGrath, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the ‘excellent’ midfielder could well be headed out on loan this season.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Skipp could be loaned

McGrath shared what he knows about Skipp.

“I’ve always been a fan of Skipp, and when I said earlier that I wasn’t sure about him which you picked up on. I’m not sure where his situation would be in terms of loan or stay. He’s an excellent, young English talent and he’s really promising and if you asked my opinion on it he’s one I’d want around the squad if I was Ange Postecoglou,” McGrath said.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Good move

As much as Skipp could be a useful player for Tottenham this season, it has to be said that a loan could be a good move here.

One thing Skipp has never had is a full season playing regular minutes in the Premier League, and he needs that before he becomes the star he looks like he could be at Spurs.

So many mid-table clubs would be more than happy to sign Skipp on loan this summer, and if Tottenham do want to loan the midfielder out, they won’t be short of suitors.

Keep an eye on Skipp as he could be on the move before the transfer deadline.