Arsenal have been told they need to act quickly if they want to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts who discussed the Ecuadorian international on his YouTube channel.

Although the transfer window hasn’t opened yet, deals appear to already be progressing quickly.

Chelsea are likely to be Arsenal’s competition for several players this summer.

Despite spending huge sums last year, their season was a disaster and new manager Mauricio Pochettino has lots of work to do.

The Blues were keen on Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte, although he now looks set to join PSG.

It means they may now turn their attention to Moises Caicedo, who they were also interested in six months ago.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal have been warned they may need to move quickly to sign Caicedo with the Blues lurking.

The 21-year-old is one of their main targets as they look to build on the brilliant work done under Mikel Arteta last season.

Arsenal told to move quickly in pursuit of Caicedo

Talking about the Ecuadorian’s future, Watts said: “It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with Arsenal and [Moises] Caicedo.

“Lots of talk about will they go in for him, I can’t say for sure now that they will.

“But if they’re going to they’re probably going to have to move pretty quickly because Chelsea are, according to reports, really stepping up [their interest].

“They’ve missed out on [Manuel] Ugarte who they were trying to sign, he will be going to PSG so Chelsea are out of the race for him now.

“Reporters who are very, very close to Chelsea at the moment saying that they’re now turning their attentions to Caicedo and trying to get this done.

“They were interested in him in January like Arsenal were, didn’t put the money on the table like Arsenal did, but they’re very much expected to now.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £75m player looks like he could become one of the best all-round midfielders in the league.

He’s been very impressive at Brighton and after missing out on a move in January will almost certainly move on this summer.

Arsenal will need to move quickly to sign Caicedo which could work out well when it comes to integrating him into the side before pre-season.

However, if Declan Rice is Arsenal’s top target, they may to concentrate their efforts on that deal which could mean missing out on Caicedo.

