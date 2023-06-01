‘That has been the case’: ‘Incredible’ player has been obsessed with the idea of joining Arsenal - journalist











Moises Caicedo has been fixated on the idea of joining Arsenal over the past two transfer windows.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about the Ecuadorian midfielder.

According to Jacobs, a move to the Emirates could be on the cards for Caicedo this summer, despite the fact Arsenal are prioritising a move for Declan Rice.

The journalist says that Caicedo has been fixated on a move to Arsenal and that a switch to north London may well be his preference this summer.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Caicedo obsessed with Arsenal

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘incredible‘ player.

“I think so, Arsenal want Declan Rice, but that doesn’t preclude Caicedo, it just means it’s a massive spend. With Xhaka going to Bayer Leverkusen there’s the opportunity to bring in more than one midfielder. The question I would ask is if I would be playing ever week. Arsenal will have to convince him of that, but when a player fixates over a move over two windows, and that has been the case with Caicedo and Arsenal, there’s always a realistic possibility that it becomes their preference,” Jacobs said.

Go and get him

There are no two ways about it, Arsenal should go and get this deal done.

Caicedo ticks almost every box for the Gunners. He’s versatile, he’s young, he’s talented and what’s most important is that he wants to join.

Having players who want to be at your club and playing for your badge is a massive part of being a successful team, and Arsenal need to be signing players who fit that bill.

Losin Granit Xhaka this summer will take a lot of the passion out of the Arsenal midfield, but adding Caicedo would be a more than adequate replacement.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all