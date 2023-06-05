Club now think Arsenal are about to make a £70m bid to sign 'outstanding' player











Bayern Munich believe Arsenal are going to make a £70m opening bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg who provides an update on the Declan Rice transfer saga.

It doesn’t look like the England international’s future is going to be straightforward this summer.

Arsenal have been keen on the 24-year-old for some time and can now offer him the Champions League football he desires.

However, when a player of that quality becomes available on the market, other teams take notice.

Thomas Tuchel will have seen plenty of Rice during his time in England with Chelsea.

He’s now keen to bring Rice to Bayern in an effort to potentially ruin Arsenal’s plans this summer.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to improve his options in midfield ahead of next season.

With Granit Xhaka potentially on his way out, the ‘outstanding’ West Ham player could be the perfect replacement.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bayern aware of Arsenal opening bid for Rice

Providing an update on Twitter, Plettenberg said: “Update [on] Rice (Due to many inquiries): There are still no agreements and there’s no offer yet. Bayern bosses preparing the next steps instead.

“Bosses want to fulfil Tuchel‘s wish. First of all the new board has to decide what Bayern is willing to offer in the first round.

“Bayern is aware that Arsenal should be willing to pay around £70m. Rice remains the internal top target!”

Arsenal won’t make any bid for Rice until his season has finished.

He’s preparing to lead West Ham out in the Europa Conference League Final in Prague on Wednesday.

To cap off his West Ham career with a European trophy would be a huge achievement.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bayern will hope they can tempt Rice away from Arsenal and the Premier League.

They’re one of the only clubs outside of England that can financially compete with the likes of The Gunners.

The Hammers will be encouraging a bidding war between the two clubs this summer.

They may even prefer that Rice moves to the Bundesliga so they don’t have to face him again next season.

Show all