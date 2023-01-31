Chelsea plan to make one final bid for Arsenal target Caicedo











Chelsea could be looking to hijack another Arsenal move in the January transfer window, with 90min reporting that the Blues hope to follow the potential move for Enzo Fernandez with a bid for Moises Caicedo.

Fernandez looks set to be the biggest mover on deadline day. As noted by 90min, the Blues are ready to pay £115 million for the World Cup winner after weeks of speculation.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Amazingly, they may not be done there. According to the report from 90min, Chelsea then plan to make one final push to sign Caicedo from Brighton.

Chelsea to make last-ditch move for Caicedo

That would be a sickener for Arsenal, given that they have made two bids for the Seagulls star. Of course, it was Chelsea who sealed a deal for Gunners target Mykhaylo Mudryk earlier in the month. They also won the race to take Joao Felix on loan.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Brighton insist that Caicedo is not for sale. So Chelsea will also find it extremely difficult to make an offer Graham Potter’s old side will accept. But 90min suggests that they could put a bid in excess of £75 million on the table.

If this window has taught us anything, it is surely that you cannot rule anything out when it comes to Chelsea. They have been the team to watch this month.

Their work has not always seemed to make the most sense. But they have certainly made the month extremely interesting.

Caicedo is a ‘magnificent‘ midfielder. So it will be intriguing to see whether the prospect of Chelsea making a bid prompts Arsenal to throw all they can at one final offer of their own.