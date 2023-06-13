Journalist says 22-year-old Arsenal man’s value has plummeted in the last year

Arsenal player Emile Smith Rowe has seen his value plummet this season after struggling with injuries and minutes.

That’s according to journalist James McNicholas speaking on the Arsecast Podcast.

It’s been a difficult 12 months for Emile Smith Rowe, but this summer might offer him a chance to show he’s worth sticking with at Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder has been called up to England’s under-21 squad for the European Championships starting this month.

After failing to start a league game for Arsenal, he’ll be hoping he’s given more minutes this summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith Rowe then has a big pre-season ahead of him with his club.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly given Smith Rowe one more season to prove he can contribute at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe has been linked with an exit from Arsenal, but McNicholas believes his value has fallen this season.

It wouldn’t, therefore, make sense to sell him at this point.

Given his age and potential, it makes for the Gunners to try and help Smith Rowe rediscover his best form once he’s fully match-fit.

McNicholas said about the 22-year-old’s future: “I think there was a link this week with West Ham potentially that I saw on social media.

“As we were saying, a player’s will often can be decisive, but I don’t think Emile Smith Rowe, while I wouldn’t describe him as happy with last season, I don’t think he’s quite at the other end of the spectrum where he’s going to fight to get out of Arsenal.

“Wouldn’t this be the worst time to try to sell him as well in some respects?

“I just think his stock’s not particularly high right now, so I think let’s rehabilitate him a bit and get him evolved, play some games, score some goals.

“If it then doesn’t work out, at least we’re selling him with a more appropriate value than right now where I’d probably say his value is substantially lower than it was 12 months ago.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The young playmaker is already doing extra training to improve his fitness ahead of pre-season with Arsenal.

Arsenal will want Smith Rowe to return to his best for footballing reasons rather than to protect his value next season.

Where he fits into the team given Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli’s form last season is another matter.

He may have to settle for starting from the bench to begin with next season.

However, he’s got the potential if he can stay fit to become an important player for Arsenal in the future.