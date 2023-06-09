Emile Smith Rowe didn’t have the best of seasons at Arsenal, but he’s trying his best to make sure next season doesn’t turn out the same way.

Indeed, according to The Standard, the ‘powerful’ England midfielder is already doing some extra training this summer in a bid to get in the best shape of his life.

The 22-year-old has reportedly hired Sean O’Shea to train him this summer, a top-class coach who has worked with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Eddie Nketiah and Luke Shaw in the past.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith Rowe is a fantastic player who has a lot of potential, but he’s not been at his best this season.

Injuries have played their part, and even since returning from injury, he has struggled for match fitness as he’s barely played.

However, Smith Rowe is now doing all he can to get back into top shape. Coaching staff at Arsenal have apparently noted in recent weeks that he has lost weight, and now he’s working hard even during the summer.

Smith Rowe would be well within his rights to jet off on holiday and spend a few weeks relaxing on a beach somewhere, but instead, he’s pushing his limits and making sure that he’s in the best possible position to wrestle back his place in the Arsenal first-team next season.

David Ornstein has reported that the Gunners have no plans to sell Smith Rowe this summer, and it looks as though the player himself is trying to repay the faith that the Gunners are showing in him.

Smith Rowe is working hard off the pitch, and it looks as though he could be set for a very strong season in 2023/24.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images