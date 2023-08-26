Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher will be staying at Chelsea this summer.

Bailey has been speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast and shared an update on Gallagher’s future amid interest from Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou could be on the lookout for a new midfielder before next week’s deadline should Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg depart.

The Dane has been heavily linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid and is keen to secure a move to the Spanish capital.

And if a move does go through, Conor Gallagher is reportedly Ange Postecoglou’s top midfield target.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, The Daily Mail claims that Postecoglou views the Chelsea star as the perfect midfield solution for Tottenham.

But Bailey claims that Gallagher is set to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer window and could even sign a new deal.

Gallagher will stay at Chelsea

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey shared an update on Gallagher’s future.

The journalist claimed the 23-year-old will be staying put after Chelsea decided to loan Andrey Santos to Nottingham Forest.

“I think what this does is solidifies Conor Gallagher’s situation at the club. He’ll be staying,” the 90 Min journalist said.

“Watch out for Gallagher because he may very well sign a new deal quite quickly after the window shuts as well. I think Chelsea will want him to commit.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Gallagher struggled for minutes at Chelsea last season after enjoying a brilliant spell at Crystal Palace the campaign before.

The Englishman is reportedly valued at around £45 million and seems like a good fit for Postecoglou’s high-energy brand of football.

There were suggestions Gallagher could still end up leaving Chelsea due to the arrivals of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

But if Chelsea are truly looking to keep hold of the midfielder, Spurs will probably have to switch their focus elsewhere.

Of course, Tottenham have been linked with moves for the likes of Eberechi Eze and Douglas Luiz. But signing either player this late in the window seems an unlikely prospect at best.