Report: Ange Postecoglou has picked out £40m player as his perfect midfield signing at Tottenham now

Tottenham Hotspur are still looking to revamp their midfield this summer.

Indeed, while James Maddison has already come in, the potential impending departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will likely lead to Tottenham dipping back into the market.

Spurs have been linked with all sorts of midfield options as of late, but according to The Mail, Ange Postecoglou has now identified a player he believes is the perfect midfield solution for Spurs – Conor Gallagher.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Postecoglou thinks Gallagher is ideal for his system.

To be fair, he’s not wrong.

Gallagher has everything you’d want from a Postecoglou number eight. He has immense technical ability, an attacking mindset, and most importantly, an engine that allows him to run all day long.

The England international is the definition of a non-stop footballer, and that’s exactly what Postecoglou will want from the player partnering Maddison in the middle of the park.

However, while the £40m man may be perfect for Tottenham, getting a deal done with Chelsea won’t be that easy.

Historically, Chelsea and Tottenham don’t do much business with each other, while Gallagher himself is said to be keen to stay and fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at Stamford Bridge.

However, as we’ve already seen this summer, Chelsea are desperate for sales, and if they can conclude a deal for a player like Moises Caicedo, then Gallagher could well find himself on the chopping block in west London.

It would appear that a few dominoes need to fall before the ball can get rolling here, but you can never say never in football.

This is clearly a signing that Postecoglou wants, but whether or not Spurs are able to get this one over the line remains to be seen.