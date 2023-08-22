Tottenham have done plenty of transfer business already this summer, but with just over a week left to go in the summer transfer window, the north London club now need to focus on outgoings.

Indeed, Spurs have a massively bloated squad right now, so much so that they wouldn’t be able to register all of their players if the transfer deadline were to come around tomorrow.

Spurs need to ship out a few players, and one man who could be on his way out of north London is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane has been strongly linked with Atletico Madrid as of late, and according to Darren Lewis, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the midfielder does now actively want to leave Tottenham.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Hojbjerg wants to go

Lewis shared what he knows about the £15m midfielder.

“I was saying earlier, Dier is in the last year of his contract. It may be the case that you can get something for him and move him on. Although from what I gather he would only go on loan, I don’t think he’d be sold yet because he wants to have the option of deciding where he goes next summer. I think there are one or two others, Hojbjerg I think wants to go,” Lewis said.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Surplus

Hojbjerg wants to leave Tottenham, and, in all honesty, he wouldn’t be missed too much if he were to leave.

Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Oliver Skipp and, once he’s fit, Rodrigo Bentancur, are seemingly all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order now, and, in turn, he won’t be missed too much if he goes.

With no European football this season, depth isn’t as important at Tottenham right now, and, unfortunately, that may mean that Hojbjerg ends up being a casualty from this squad.