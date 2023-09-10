Journalist now suggests £12m Tottenham man will have been ‘surprised’ by lack of interest in him this summer

Journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris may have been surprised by his lack of options this summer.

That’s information that Gold shared on his YouTube channel earlier today.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Gold admitted that he was surprised that Lloris was still a Spurs player at this point.

He shared that he had expected Lloris to have more interest this summer – something he thought will have disappointed the keeper as well.

Gold said: “I am surprised that he hasn’t gone anywhere.

“I am surprised there’s not a club in Europe that’s kind of thought, ‘Do you know what? He’s decent’.

“I didn’t think his stock would fall as low as it maybe has, I think that will have surprised him a little bit as well.

“Obviously there were offers from the Saudi league as well, but that clearly hasn’t appealed to him.”

Lloris will now reportedly stay at the club until January when he will once again assess his options.

Gold says Lloris will have been surprised by the options available this summer

At 36-year-old Lloris was reportedly not willing to settle for a spot on the bench if he left this summer.

And although the France international did have opportunities to leave, he ultimately didn’t green light a move.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And Gold’s comments seem to suggest that Lloris didn’t have top clubs interested in taking the Tottenham keeper as their first choice.

Something he thinks will have surprised £12m Lloris.

Of course, it’s questionable whether this situation will have improved by January after months of not playing.

It has been reported that Lloris may even be left out of Spurs’ Premier League squad that will be submitted shortly.

It’s a difficult situation, and Spurs were also said to be surprised that Lloris hadn’t already left the club.

Many at the club thought Lloris would jump at the chance to joining his boyhood club Nice, a move that he rejected.