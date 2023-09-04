Tottenham Hotspur decision-makers have been left surprised by the fact that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is still at the club.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared that despite the English transfer window being closed, there’s still work to do at Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou came into the club knowing his first-team squad was bigger than he would like.

However, he was also in a position where he needed to bring in new players to improve the side in key areas.

On the whole, that’s been achieved, although Spurs do still look slightly short of quality options in defence if Cristian Romero or Micky Van de Ven pick up an injury.

Unfortunately, there are still several players at the club who are not part of Postecoglou’s plans.

Eric Dier is yet to feature in a matchday squad and appears to be below youngster Ashley Phillips in the pecking order.

The club are still hopeful that a team from Turkey or Saudi Arabia might come for Tanguy Ndombele.

However, Tottenham are surprised to see Hugo Lloris not leave especially as he had offers on the table to go.

They’ve even decided they no longer want a fee for the Frenchman but he looks set to stay in North London for at least the next few months.

Tottenham surprised Lloris is still at the club

The report from the Evening Standard suggests that Spurs are hoping they can offload Ndombele, but Lloris looks stuck at the club until January.

They say the World Cup winner had offers on the table, including from his hometown club Nice.

But Lloris remains at Tottenham which has left many at the club surprised by his action.

Even if Spurs cancel his £100,000-a-week contract, he wouldn’t be allowed to join a new European team as a free agent until January anyway.

It’s a far from ideal situation for both the player and the club as he’s not set to be left out of Ange Postecoglou’s Premier League squad.

Meaning, that even if both Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster pick up injuries, the club won’t be able to use Lloris.

Spurs will hope that the veteran Frenchman can spend the next few months finding a new team ready to move on when the next transfer window opens.