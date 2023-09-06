£12m Tottenham player is unlikely to ever play for the club again now

Hugo Lloris may never play for Tottenham Hotspur again as the club do not plan to include Lloris in their PL squad this season.

That’s according to The Athletic who confirm there’s no realistic prospect of football for Lloris in the next few months.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Premier League squads have to be submitted by September 13 and Tottenham plan to include Guglielmo Vicario, Fraser Forster and Brandon Austin as their three.

Postecoglou said that he has no interest in having three first-team goalkeepers on his list, even if he’s been very complimentary of Lloris.

It’s clear that this situation was never envisioned by either party.

Tottenham agreed that Lloris could leave the club, but a suitable move was not found by the 36-year-old.

Lloris had plenty of options but either had concerns over game time or didn’t align himself with the project presented.

According to reports, there was huge surprise at Tottenham when Lloris turned down a move to his boyhood club Nice.

However, having not found the right project, Lloris is reportedly happy to stay at Spurs and assess his options in January.

Lloris is unlikely to play for Tottenham again

It’s undoubtedly a difficult end to a long and fruitful relationship between Spurs and Lloris.

Although the keeper may not have won the titles he hoped, he is firmly stapled into the club’s history books.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Spurs’ new number one Vicario has been very complimentary of Lloris in recent days, too.

It’s clear that the situation is all very amicable, Lloris will continue to train with the side and his teammates until January when things will be assessed again.

But it’s certainly not ideal from a Spurs point of view to have a £100k-a-week player outside of their squad, even if he is a good character to have around.

It’s an unfortunate situation, and one that did seem that it could be avoided.

But nonetheless, £12m Lloris is unlikely to play in a Tottenham shirt ever again.