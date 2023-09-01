Journalist Sam Matterface has shared what he’s just heard about a bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Matterface was speaking on TalkSPORT (1/9 9:49am) and talked about what he had been told about their pursuit of the Egyptian star.

It sounds as if Liverpool’s resolve is going to be tested very shortly.

The arrival of Ryan Gravenberch fills a gap in the squad that’s existed all summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Losing so many midfielders hasn’t been easy for Jurgen Klopp to deal with but that issue finally looks like it’s going to be resolved.

However, Liverpool face a much bigger problem as a bid is incoming for Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad very soon.

The figures being quoted are incredible and may end up being too big for the club to reject.

Al-Ittihad set to bid for Liverpool star Salah

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Matterface said: “I heard you talk to Jim [White] about Mo Salah.

“Our sources in Saudi Arabia have told us in the last few minutes that Al-Ittihad are still going to push for Salah today.

“A PIF delegation is expected to finally make an offer to Liverpool. €150m [£128m], the package is going to be the starting point but it could rise to €200m [£171m] to test Liverpool’s resolve.

“Liverpool’s stance is pretty clear, Salah is not for sale.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Al-Ittihad’s bid for Salah would break every Premier League record if Liverpool received the full amount.

Salah reportedly would be open to leaving but the club won’t want to let go of their star player easily.

It could end up being an incredibly tense last few hours for Liverpool fans as they wait to see if the 31-year-old is going to become the latest player to swap Anfield for the Middle East.