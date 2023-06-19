Journalist Charles Watts has explained why Arsenal haven’t made another bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts provided an update on Arsenal’s top transfer target.

For months, Arsenal have been linked with a move for the England international.

Now that the transfer window is open, Arsenal can finally make their move for the 24-year-old.

Their first bid was quickly turned down by West Ham, which is no surprise.

The Hammers rate their midfielder incredibly highly and believe he’s worth at least £100m.

Arsenal were expected to have made a second bid for Declan Rice by now, but it hasn’t been submitted.

Watts has explained why that be the case as Rice prepares for his final match of the season with England this evening against North Macedonia.

He’ll be hoping his future is resolved sooner rather than later to avoid a disrupted pre-season.

Watts on why Arsenal haven’t made second Rice bid

Asked about why the Gunners haven’t re-entered negotiations with West Ham, Watts said: “Arsenal are in talks with West Ham over Declan Rice, they’re trying to come to a successful conclusion to those talks.

“I think the first bid obviously didn’t meet with West Ham’s demands. I would say that Arsenal will know before this second bid goes in, I thought it would have gone in by now I have to admit, it hasn’t.

“I would suggest that the reason for that is Arsenal and West Ham are trying to make sure that both clubs are much closer to a number before that second bid goes in to avoid any more disruption.

“Obviously, Declan Rice is away at the moment as well which doesn’t exactly help for getting a deal done and he’s not here to get it over the line.

“I think there are a few factors but I would suggest the main thing is that Arsenal before the second bid goes in want to be a lot more certain about exactly what West Ham want and whether this bid will be very close to getting it done.”

Arsenal fans will want to see the club make a second bid for Rice sooner rather than later.

They’ve been stung before when taking too long to buy their top targets.

Although Mykhaylo Mudryk hasn’t hit the ground running at Chelsea, Arsenal missing out on him in January was still very disappointing.

With Manchester City sniffing around Rice, Arsenal will know they can’t wait too long to bid again for Rice.

Both of Mikel Arteta’s starting midfielders have also been linked with exits this summer, putting even more importance on their pursuit of Rice.