Aaron Ramsdale sends message to Declan Rice as Arsenal close in on £100m transfer

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer, and Aaron Ramsdale sent him a message on Instagram yesterday.

It is no secret at this point that Rice is Mikel Arteta’s top target in this window. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign him for months now, and a deal could finally go through in the coming days.

The Guardian revealed yesterday that Arsenal and West Ham are close to agreeing a £100 million deal for Rice. Ramsdale would absolutely love it if Edu can wrap this up.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale sends message to Declan Rice on Instagram

Arsenal have a strong core of English players in their side.

Ramsdale, Ben White, Rob Holding, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah all share a great bond behind the scenes, and there could soon be another Englishman joining the club.

The report claims that Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a fee to sign Declan Rice this summer, with the Gunners set to pay over £100 million if certain add-ons are achieved.

That would make Rice the Gunners’ new club-record signing and one of the most expensive players in the country.

Ramsdale, who knows Rice very well, met the midfielder in the England camp yesterday. The two shared a hug and the Arsenal goalkeeper re-posted a picture of that on his Instagram Story, with a little message.

He wrote: “(Heart emoji) this guy.”

That probably means “Love this guy!”

Arsenal look like the favourites to sign Rice this summer.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for a top-quality midfielder since the January transfer window. They brought in Jorginho then, but everyone felt they’d go big before the start of next season.

You don’t get much bigger than a £100 million deal to sign Rice, and the Englishman would be an absolutely incredible signing for the Gunners ahead of the start of the new campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal over the line before the start of pre-season.