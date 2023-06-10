Arsenal now stuttering when it comes to Declan Rice transfer – Report

Arsenal fans might be expecting to see their club wrap up a deal for Declan Rice soon but it doesn’t look smooth sailing as things stand.

Rice is Arsenal’s main transfer target and the player Mikel Arteta is most keen to see arrive this summer.

However, while the Gunners have been confident of landing Rice previously, there is now a worry when it comes to the fee that West Ham want.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal priced out of Declan Rice transfer

According to 90Min, Arsenal do have some confidence they can get the deal for Rice done eventually.

However, as it stands, the Gunners are unwilling to pay what West Ham want and are at risk of opening the door for other clubs to make their move.

90Min reports how West Ham have placed a £100m asking-price on the head of Rice. But Arsenal don’t want to pay that at the moment and are looking more towards an £80m bid, with some add-ons.

Of course, Arsenal’s hesitancy could see the likes of Man City, Chelsea or Liverpool make their move, while Manchester United are also admirers of the Hammers ace.

Rice led West Ham to European glory in midweek as he signed off in style.

Money will talk in the end

This was always going to be Arsenal’s problem heading into this summer. They do have deep pockets themselves but with the ‘fantastic‘ Rice in such demand, West Ham know they can ask for huge money.

£100m is massive, massive money for Arsenal. However, it does beg the question that if you’re willing to go to £80m, then why not just put the extra £20m in as well.

For Arsenal fans, this will be a worry. And if they do somehow miss out on Rice after so much groundwork has been done, it will feel bitterly disappointing.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images