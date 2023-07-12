Premier League clubs are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon this summer.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast.

There’s set to be plenty of changes in defence at Tottenham this season.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is set to switch to a back four next season after Antonio Conte’s unsuccessful attempt to play with three centre-backs.

It was clear last season that many of his options weren’t up to scratch and Spurs need to dip into the transfer market to make improvements.

The likes of Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have been linked with a move to Spurs.

If Tottenham are going to make any defensive signings, some of their current players need to move on.

Davinson Sanchez has been linked with a move away after falling out of favour over the past few seasons.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Another player who could go is Joe Rodon and Premier League clubs are beginning to circle on the Welshman.

He was allowed to leave on loan last season to play for French side Stade Rennais.

Postecoglou will have a chance to look at him during pre-season but may be tempted to cash in so he can sign his preferred targets.

Rodon attracting Premier League interest – Gold

Speaking about the centre-back situation at Tottenham, Gold said: “I think a lot will have to do with Davinson Sanchez heading out the door as well, there seems to be growing interest in him which is good for Spurs and him because he wants to play regular football.

“Then you’ve also got the likes of Joe Rodon, who I know there’s been some Premier League clubs interested in him and some interest back in France, obviously he was at Rennes last season on loan.”

There was a lot of hope for Rodon when he was signed from Swansea City for £11m in 2020.

He was brought in by Nuno Espirito Santo although his short tenure at the club may have been a warning sign for Rodon and his long-term future at Spurs.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rodon has played just 24 competitive games for Tottenham, with only 15 coming in the Premier League.

A permanent move elsewhere this summer makes sense so can look to get his career back on track.

If Spurs can make a decent amount of money on him too, then both parties will be very happy.