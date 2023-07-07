Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly trying to sign Micky van de Ven this summer, a player whose speed simply stunned Ruben Jongkind, the director of his old club Volendam.

Spurs have addressed two key areas of the pitch already by signing Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison. Now, the focus is on centre-backs, and they need to get this right.

Among all the names linked with a move to Tottenham is Van de Ven of Wolfsburg. Jongkind was in awe of his pace when he first saw him a few years ago.

Tottenham target Micky van de Ven is absolutely rapid

Micky van de Ven has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham over the last few weeks.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter this morning that Spurs are still deliberating on whether to sign him, while De Telegraaf revealed the defender has already spoken to Ange Postecoglou and was wowed by the conversation.

If Tottenham really want Van de Ven, they should be able to get him this summer, and the Dutchman will immediately become one of the fastest players at the club if he joins them.

Jongkind spoke to the BBC about Van de Ven, and he revealed how he was amazed by the Dutchman’s pace.

He said: “We look differently. We have a lot of experience with youngsters. We look at strengths and we saw a Cruyffian defender – a lot of risk-taking, incredible speed, I have never seen something like that.

“We also saw defensively he was a little bit weak, especially in agility, one-on-one defending, heading, some things in the tactical area. They are things we could work on.

“His special weapon was already there. I worked at Ajax with fast players, but this was incredible.”

Van de Ven really is rapid, which is very rare for a centre-back.

At Wolfsburg last season, he clocked a top speed of 35.97 km/h (Bundesliga.com). You should know that’s extremely quick, but if you want a comparison, that’s faster than both Vinicius Jr and Achraf Hakimi.

The likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies prevented Tottenham from deploying a successful high line over the years. That will change if Van de Ven comes in.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs will go for the Dutchman or Edmond Tapsoba in the coming days.