Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to leave the club this summer to raise funds for new players.

Journalist Dean Jones was speaking to Give Me Sport about the Frenchman’s future.

There’s always been a sense of unfulfilled potential around Allan Saint-Maximin.

Signed for £16.5m in 2019, injuries and inconsistent form have interspersed his time at St. James’ Park.

He found the back of the net just once last season in an early game against Wolves.

Saint-Maximin looked brilliant at the beginning of the campaign, but injury once again scuppered his momentum.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By the time he was fit again, Miguel Almiron was in the form of his life and Newcastle were flying.

Jacob Murphy enjoyed a similar spell in the second half of the season, meaning Saint-Maximin had to try and make an impact off the bench.

Saint-Maximin could now leave Newcastle with the squad continuing to evolve under Eddie Howe.

It would be a huge shame if the Frenchman missed out on the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.

Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle

Asked about the 26-year-old, Jones said: “I’ve said for a while that I expect Saint-Maximin to leave and to be honest, exits like that are necessary for Newcastle to keep upgrading this team.

“It would mean the door opens to a [Dominik] Szoboszlai or [James] Maddison.”

Newcastle already have plenty of options in wide areas and may look to recruit further throughout the summer.

The emergence of Alexander Isak as a starter out wide with Callum Wilson playing through the middle hasn’t helped his cause.

Saint-Maximin on his day is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Full-backs rarely get the better of him although his end product still needs work.

There’s a feeling at Newcastle that if Saint-Maximin does leave, he could be their most saleable asset.

With Sandro Tonali reportedly on his way to the club and more incomings expected, Saint-Maximin could help fund those transfers.

The winger may hope that a move elsewhere could earn him more minutes.

However, leaving the project at Newcastle right now would be a very difficult decision to make.