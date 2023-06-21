Newcastle United believe that winger Allan Saint-Maximin is their most saleable asset as he doesn’t fit into Eddie Howe’s system.

A report from The Athletic has outlined the situation surrounding the 26-year-old this summer.

Eddie Howe will know how important it is to build on the remarkable success of last season.

No one would have expected Newcastle to have comfortably qualified for the Champions League.

Their success was built on phenomenal defence and dynamic attacking.

Before the World Cup, Nick Pope was keeping clean sheet after clean sheet as Newcastle rose up the table.

When Newcastle returned from the break, their attacking players found their best form, with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson impressing in particular.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

However, to build on that success, Newcastle may need to move players on to afford their desired targets.

There’s been a suggestion that Howe has a budget of £75m to spend this summer.

Newcastle, therefore, see Allan Saint-Maximin as their most saleable asset to increase that number.

A transfer doesn’t look likely right now and Howe may even see a way to fit him back into the side next season.

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘it is recognised internally at Newcastle that Saint-Maximin is both their most saleable asset and does not fit into Eddie Howe’s style as much as other players.’

They go on to say that Newcastle expect to face more low blocks next season and Saint-Maximin could be the solution to unlocking those defences.

There’s no active desire to sell the player but they will listen to offers.

The £93,000-a-week winger has struggled with injuries throughout his Newcastle career.

When fit, Saint-Maximin is a very dangerous player and there’s no harm in having such a dynamic attacker in the squad.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle may recognise Saint-Maximin as their most saleable asset but can afford to be patient when it comes to actually letting him go.

They won’t want to sell the 26-year-old only to be forced to go back into the market to replace him.

However, Saudi Arabian clubs are sniffing around Saint-Maximin and they could pay a hefty fee for the Frenchman.

It will be interesting to see whether he’s still at the club when the season starts in August.