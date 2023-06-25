Fabrizio Romano shares when Newcastle will announce Sandro Tonali has signed

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Newcastle’s bid to sign Sandro Tonali and insisted that everything is done and dusted.

The Mags have yet to actually announce the signing of the Italian, who is currently playing for his country for the under-21s.

However, speaking on his Here We Go Podcast this weekend, Romano has moved to clarify Tonali’s situation and says that regardless of reports in England, the deal is complete.

“I see some reports saying that it’s not done but I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you that the Tonali deal is done. It’s signed, completed,” Romano said.

“They will not announce tonight. Not even tomorrow or even next week. It’s probably going to be the beginning of July. But Tonali is a Newcastle player, do not worry about that.”

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Romano’s words will be of comfort to some Newcastle fans who will have been waiting to see the confirmed news before jumping to any conclusions.

But given his contacts in Italy and how sure Romano is here, the Mags fans can start to get excited about Tonali.

Done deal

There’ll be a reason why Newcastle aren’t pushing this one to be announced. Part of the reason will likely be where Tonali is right now.

There doesn’t seem to be a rush though and Newcastle appear comfortable. Romano’s words here are just confirmation of what the Toon Army want to hear really.

Tonali will be a fine signing for Newcastle. This summer was always going to be big in terms of the players they signed.

Landing Tonali is a big step in the right direction.